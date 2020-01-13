23ABC News The family of the lone crew member who died with 33 passengers in a fire aboard a scuba diving boat off the coast o… https://t.co/nGO2wLrmqi 15 minutes ago FOX 5 San Diego Family of dead crew member sue dive boat operator https://t.co/0LAD41CDtg 35 minutes ago KION News 5 46 FAMILY OF CREW MEMBER SUES: The cause of the fire that broke out in the middle of the night last September remains… https://t.co/nsWF2jNZkw 2 hours ago 𝕁𝕖𝕣𝕠𝕞𝕖 ℙ𝕒𝕟𝕕𝕖𝕝𝕝 RT @SFGate: Family of dead crew member sue California dive boat operator https://t.co/1gBAirMshI https://t.co/3yqFJqMu3F 3 hours ago SFGate Family of dead crew member sue California dive boat operator https://t.co/1gBAirMshI https://t.co/3yqFJqMu3F 3 hours ago FOX40 News Family of dead crew member sue Southern California dive boat operator https://t.co/uRX8WM1ZmN 3 hours ago Punjabi Radio Los Angeles Family of Dead Crew Member Sue California Dive Boat Operator The family of the lone crew member to die in a fiery… https://t.co/Y031zkaFeI 4 hours ago Diving News Family of dead crew member sue California dive boat operator - Charlotte Observer https://t.co/UsnK0HwreS 4 hours ago