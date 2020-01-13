Global  

Family of dead crew member sue California dive boat operator

Seattle Times Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The family of the lone crew member to die in a fiery scuba boat disaster that killed all 33 passengers off the Southern California coast last year sued the vessel’s owner Monday in federal court. The lawsuit by the family of Allie Kurtz claims the owners of the Conception knew the […]
Family of boat fire victim sues vessel owners

The family of the lone crew member to die in a fiery scuba boat disaster that killed all 33 passengers off the Southern California coast last year sued the vessel owners
Billionaire Burkle's son found dead at Beverly Hills home

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — California billionaire Ronald Burkle's adult son Andrew was found dead, his family told People magazine.
Seattle Times

