ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s center-right government ordered the removal of anti-abortion posters put up Monday in Athens underground billboards under a paid public awareness campaign by a pro-life group. A transport ministry statement said the posters, which carried the slogan “Choose life” under a picture of an unborn fetus, target women’s “legally protected and […]

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Hundreds turn out for Santa run in Athens, Greece Hundreds of runners grabbed their fake beards and donned festive suits on Thursday (December 26) to take part in the annual Santa Run in Athens, Greece. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 01:15Published 3 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Greek PM says IMF to close its Athens offices within months ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The International Monetary Fund will close its offices in Athens in coming months, a decade after it joined in a huge bailout program...

Seattle Times 6 days ago





Tweets about this