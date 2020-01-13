Model Gigi Hadid shows up for jury duty in Weinstein rape trial



Recent related videos from verified sources Gigi Hadid Among Potential Jurors In Harvey Weinstein Trial (CNN) Model Gigi Hadid was among 120 potential jurors called on Monday for the Harvey Weinstein rape trail, according to a pool reporter inside the courtroom for jury selection. Hadid, sitting in the.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:37Published 9 hours ago Gigi Hadid: 'I'm not allowed to talk about jury duty, I'm sorry' Dozens of potential jurors showed up on Monday in a Manhattan courtroom for the rape trial of former movie producer Harvey Weinstein, including model Gigi Hadid. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:30Published 8 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Model Gigi Hadid summoned for jury duty in Weinstein rape trial The model said she had met the producer before, but said she could remain impartial if selected.

The Age 20 minutes ago



Jury selection process continues in Weinstein's rape trial NEW YORK (AP) — Harvey Weinstein returned to a New York courthouse Wednesday for day two of what is expected to be a lengthy jury selection process in his rape...

WorldNews 6 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this