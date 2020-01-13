Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Model Gigi Hadid shows up for jury duty in Weinstein rape trial

Reuters Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Dozens of potential jurors showed up on Monday in a Manhattan courtroom for the rape trial of former movie producer Harvey Weinstein, including model Gigi Hadid.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Gigi Hadid Summoned For Jury Duty In Weinstein Case

Gigi Hadid Summoned For Jury Duty In Weinstein Case 01:11

 Supermodel Gigi Hadid is in the running to be a juror in the Harvey Weinstein rape trial after telling a judge Monday that she thinks she would be able to “keep an open mind on the facts.” CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Gigi Hadid Among Potential Jurors In Harvey Weinstein Trial [Video]Gigi Hadid Among Potential Jurors In Harvey Weinstein Trial

(CNN) Model Gigi Hadid was among 120 potential jurors called on Monday for the Harvey Weinstein rape trail, according to a pool reporter inside the courtroom for jury selection. Hadid, sitting in the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published

Gigi Hadid: 'I'm not allowed to talk about jury duty, I'm sorry' [Video]Gigi Hadid: 'I'm not allowed to talk about jury duty, I'm sorry'

Dozens of potential jurors showed up on Monday in a Manhattan courtroom for the rape trial of former movie producer Harvey Weinstein, including model Gigi Hadid.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:30Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Model Gigi Hadid summoned for jury duty in Weinstein rape trial

The model said she had met the producer before, but said she could remain impartial if selected.
The Age

Jury selection process continues in Weinstein's rape trial

Jury selection process continues in Weinstein's rape trialNEW YORK (AP) — Harvey Weinstein returned to a New York courthouse Wednesday for day two of what is expected to be a lengthy jury selection process in his rape...
WorldNews

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.