A.J. Hinch and Jeff Luhnow Suspended One Year in Astros Scandal

NYTimes.com Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Houston will also lose draft picks in 2020 and 2021 and will be fined $5 million as part of the punishment.
Credit: CBS 11 Dallas
News video: Astros Fire Manager AJ Hinch, General Manager Jeff Luhnow After Electronic Sign-Stealing Scandal

Astros Fire Manager AJ Hinch, General Manager Jeff Luhnow After Electronic Sign-Stealing Scandal 00:48

 Houston Astros owner Jim Crane has fired manager A.J. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow In the wake of Major League Baseball’s investigation into electronic sign-stealing. Katie Johnston reports.

Recent related news from verified sources

Astros manager, GM suspended one year over sign stealing scandal

Major League Baseball on Monday suspended the manager and general manager of the Houston Astros for one year after an investigation found the team cheated by...
Reuters

Baseball rocked by cheating scandal as Astros GM, manager suspended

Baseball rocked by cheating scandal as Astros GM, manager suspendedThe Houston Astros GM Jeff Luhnow and manager AJ Hinch have been suspended for one year and the franchise has been hit with a US$5m fine (NZ$7.5m) following a...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •CBS Sports

