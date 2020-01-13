Global  

Microsoft ends free Windows 7 security updates on Tuesday

Seattle Times Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — If you’re still using Microsoft’s Windows 7, your computer might soon be at risk. Microsoft will stop providing free security updates for the system on Tuesday, meaning computers using it will be more vulnerable to malware and hacking. Users who want to protect their computers need to upgrade to Windows 10. […]
