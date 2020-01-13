Global  

This spring, Pearl Jam will release its first new album since 2013. Here are tour dates for ‘Gigaton’

Seattle Times Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Legendary Seattle band Pearl Jam announced Monday that they're working on their first new record since 2013. They'll also be embarking on a world tour.
News video: Pearl Jam To Play In Baltimore In Spring 2020

Pearl Jam To Play In Baltimore In Spring 2020 00:20

 Pearl Jam announced a new tour Monday and Baltimore will be among the stops. Katie Johnston reports.

