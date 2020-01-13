Global  

WVa to Virginia county: Come join us. Virginia county: Nah

Seattle Times Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Virginia is for lovers, so West Virginia is reviving a 158-year-old proposal to ask one of its counties on a date. The answer, apparently, is still no. The West Virginia Senate adopted a resolution by voice vote Monday to remind residents of Frederick County, Virginia, that the county has a standing […]
