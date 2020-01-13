Global  

Astros manager A.J. Hinch, GM suspended through 2020 World Series for team's sign-stealing

CBC.ca Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Houston manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow were suspended for the entire 2020 season on Monday and the team was fined $5 million US for sign-stealing by the team in 2017 and 2018 season.
News video: Astros Fire Manager AJ Hinch, General Manager Jeff Luhnow After Electronic Sign-Stealing Scandal

 Houston Astros owner Jim Crane has fired manager A.J. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow In the wake of Major League Baseball’s investigation into electronic sign-stealing. Katie Johnston reports.

Astros fire manager, GM after suspensions for sign-stealing…Championship game tonight…Baylor reaches second spot

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow have been fired after the pair were suspended by Major League Baseball for the team’s...
ASTROS-SIGN STEALING Astros fire manager and GM after suspensions for sign-stealing HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Astros have fired manager AJ Hinch and general...
