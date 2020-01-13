Queen agrees to let Harry, Meghan move part-time to Canada

Monday, 13 January 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

, England (AP) — Queen SANDRINGHAM , England (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II agreed Monday to grant Prince Harry and and his wife Meghan their wish for a more independent life, allowing them to move part-time to Canada while remaining firmly in the House of Windsor. The British monarch said in a statement that the summit of senior royals on Monday was "constructive," and that it had been "agreed that there will be a period of transition'' in which the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will spend time in Canada and the UK." The summit at the queen's Sandringham estate... 👓 View full article



