Queen agrees to let Harry, Meghan move part-time to Canada

WorldNews Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Queen agrees to let Harry, Meghan move part-time to CanadaSANDRINGHAM, England (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II agreed Monday to grant Prince Harry and and his wife Meghan their wish for a more independent life, allowing them to move part-time to Canada while remaining firmly in the House of Windsor. The British monarch said in a statement that the summit of senior royals on Monday was "constructive," and that it had been "agreed that there will be a period of transition'' in which the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will spend time in Canada and the UK." The summit at the queen's Sandringham estate...
News video: Queen announces 'period of transition' for Harry and Meghan

Queen announces 'period of transition' for Harry and Meghan 01:13

 The Queen has issued a statement in support of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex following the crisis summit saying the royal family “respect and understand” their desire for a “new life”. The head of state announced there would be a “period of transition” with Harry and Meghan – who have...

