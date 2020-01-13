Global  

Democratic Candidate Cory Booker Bows Out Presidential Race

WorldNews Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Democratic Candidate Cory Booker Bows Out Presidential RaceNew Jersey Senator Cory Booker has dropped out of the Democratic Presidential Race on Monday (Jan. 13). Posting a message to Twitter, Booker states “It’s with a full heart that I share this news—I’m suspending my campaign for...
News video: Cory Booker Drops out of 2020 Presidential Race

Cory Booker Drops out of 2020 Presidential Race 01:24

 Cory Booker Drops out of 2020 Presidential Race. On Jan. 13, Democratic candidate Cory Booker announced his departure from the presidential race. The announcement comes on the eve of the latest Democratic debate, which will now only feature six candidates, all of whom are white. In an email to his...

Cory Booker ends presidential campaign [Video]Cory Booker ends presidential campaign

Cory Booker announced that he's suspending his campaign. In an email to supporters, the New Jersey senator wrote he doesn't have the money to build a campaign that can win.

New Jersey Se. Cory Booker Drops Out Of Democratic Presidential Race [Video]New Jersey Se. Cory Booker Drops Out Of Democratic Presidential Race

Booker says he does not have the money to build a campaign to win.

Recent related news from verified sources

Fans Mourn 'First Lady Rosario Dawson' Dream After Cory Booker Drops Out of Presidential Race

Cory Booker has officially dropped out of the presidential race and fans are upset that his girlfriend Rosario Dawson no longer has a shot at becoming First Lady...
Rosario Dawson Sends Love to Cory Booker After He Ends Presidential Bid

Rosario Dawson is sending some love to her boyfriend Cory Booker after he ended his presidential campaign. The 40-year-old actress, who has been dating Cory for...
