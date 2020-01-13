Democratic Candidate Cory Booker Bows Out Presidential Race
Cory Booker Drops out of 2020 Presidential Race. On Jan. 13, Democratic candidate Cory Booker announced his departure from the presidential race. The announcement comes on the eve of the latest Democratic debate, which will now only feature six candidates, all of whom are white. In an email to his...