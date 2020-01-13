New Machine Repairs And Keeps Livers Alive Outside The Body For A Week In World First
Monday, 13 January 2020 () In a world-first, a newly unveiled machine repairs injured human livers and keeps the organ alive outside of the human body for up to a week, showing promise in the treatment of those awaiting life-saving liver transplants around the world. In the US alone, Columbia Surgery reports that there are nearly 17,000 people awaiting a transplant for a variety of reasons, including when a person’s liver fails due to injury or illness or to treat rare disorders. The procedure removes a diseased or injured liver and replaces it with a healthy liver from a donor, but...
