Oldest material on Earth discovered

BBC News Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Scientists analysing a meteorite have discovered the oldest material known to exist on Earth.
Credit: GeoBeats - Published < > Embed
News video: Oldest Material On Earth Found Inside A Meteorite

Oldest Material On Earth Found Inside A Meteorite 00:36

 The oldest solid material known to have ever fallen to Earth was found inside of a meteorite.

Meteorite contains 7-billion-year-old stardust, the oldest material on Earth

A meteorite that fell 50 years ago in Australia contains stardust that formed 5 to 7 billion years ago -- the oldest solid material ever found on Earth --...
FOXNews.com

Meteorite contains the oldest material on Earth: 7-billion-year-old stardust

Scientists have discovered the oldest solid material on Earth: 7-billion-year-old stardust trapped inside a meteorite. This stardust provides evidence for a...
Science Daily


