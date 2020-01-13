1 child dead, 1 missing after they were swept out to sea along Oregon Coast

The family had been watching super-high "king tides" when a father and 2 kids were washed out to sea. The man was rescued and is recovering. One child's body was found; the other was not.

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Girl dead, boy missing after wave sweeps family out to sea on Oregon coast The incident occurred Saturday at Falcon Cove, near the Clatsop and Tillamook county line, when a man and his children were swept up by a wave.

USATODAY.com 14 hours ago



News24.com | Child found dead at Paris airport in undercarriage of plane from Ivory Coast: source A child aged around 10 was found dead Wednesday at a Paris airport in the undercarriage of a plane that had come from the Ivory Coast city of Abidjan, a source...

News24 6 days ago





Tweets about this