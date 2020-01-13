Global  

1 child dead, 1 missing after they were swept out to sea along Oregon Coast

Seattle Times Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
The family had been watching super-high "king tides" when a father and 2 kids were washed out to sea. The man was rescued and is recovering. One child's body was found; the other was not.
News video: Boy Missing, Sister Dies After Family Swept Out to Sea by Wave in Oregon

Boy Missing, Sister Dies After Family Swept Out to Sea by Wave in Oregon 00:36

 A 7-year-old girl is dead and her 4-year-old brother remains missing after they were swept out into the ocean by a wave, along with their father. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.

