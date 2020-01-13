Harvard law professor sues New York Times over Jeffrey Epstein story

ChronLAW Legal News Harvard Professor Lawrence Lessig Sues New York Times - Mediaite - https://t.co/ArqoBfiHQS 4 minutes ago Alder Hood #RT @realDailyWire: Harvard Professor Sues New York Times Over Epstein Story; NYT Responds https://t.co/zQtQPr8QSU https://t.co/aG999XGj3j 11 minutes ago γνῶθι σεαυτόν 🇺🇸 RT @Inevitable_ET: ”... universities are funded in part by criminals, some of whom use wealth derived from their crime—which he claimed inc… 34 minutes ago Nadia Sindi Harvard Law Professor Sues New York Times for 'Clickbait Defamation' Over Jeffrey Epstein https://t.co/o5NlufUS3a via @TheNLJ 39 minutes ago NYPTI New post: "Harvard Law Professor Sues New York Times for 'Clickbait Defamation' Over Jeffrey Epstein" https://t.co/N74K5dqj5i 44 minutes ago WWWizzards Harvard Professor Lawrence Lessig Sues New York Times for Describing What He Said https://t.co/W2K5Ccx1H4 51 minutes ago Charles Oppenheim RT @RickyPo: Harvard Professor Lawrence Lessig Sues New York Times for Describing What He Said - VICE https://t.co/Q5AY4FXo4K 53 minutes ago Jimmy Persson Lawrence Lessig Sues New York Times For Defamation Over Jeffrey Epstein Donation Story: https://t.co/QRbFntMGmM… https://t.co/wrGWTmCANs 1 hour ago