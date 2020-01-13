Global  

Harvard law professor sues New York Times over Jeffrey Epstein story

Monday, 13 January 2020
Law professor Lawrence Lessig says the newspaper defamed him in Epstein story with 'clickbait' headline that misrepresented his position on donations.
Video Of Epstein's Jail Cell Exterior No Longer Exists [Video]Video Of Epstein's Jail Cell Exterior No Longer Exists

Federal prosecutors say video no longer exists of the jail cell exterior where convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein first tried to end his life.

MIT Places Professor On Leave After Epstein Donation Review [Video]MIT Places Professor On Leave After Epstein Donation Review

MIT has placed a professor on leave after review of Jeffrey Epstein donations.

Professor sues New York Times over story related to Epstein

BOSTON (AP) — A Harvard University law professor announced Monday that he is suing The New York Times for what he calls “clickbait defamation” over a story...
Seattle Times Also reported by •UpworthyReuters IndiaReuters

Harvard Law Prof Sues NYT Over Epstein Story, But Legal Experts Say Suit Probably Won’t Hold Up in Court

Harvard Law School professor Lawrence Lessig is suing the New York Times for defamation, he announced in a Medium post published this morning. More...
Mediaite


