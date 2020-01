Monday, 13 January 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

MADRID (AP) — Barcelona has made a rare coaching change midway through the season, replacing Ernesto Valverde with former Real Betis manager Quique Setién. Monday's move came four days after the loss to Atlético Madrid in the semifinals of the Spanish Super Cup, a result that significantly increased pressure on Valverde. Setién, a 61-year-old Spaniard