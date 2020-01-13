Global  

Barcelona sack coach Ernesto Valverde, appoint Quique Setien till June 2022

Hindu Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
The 55-year-old Ernesto Valverde, who led Barcelona to successive La Liga titles in 2018 and 2019, came under fire this season for the team's dip in performance levels
Super Cup in Saudi part of football's desire to make money - Barca coach [Video]Super Cup in Saudi part of football's desire to make money - Barca coach

Ernesto Valverde says the Spanish Super Cup is in Saudi Arabia due to the football industry's desire to find more revenue streams.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 00:34Published

Valverde tells fans to protest freely in Clasico but show respect [Video]Valverde tells fans to protest freely in Clasico but show respect

Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde urges fans to be respectful during pre-Clasico protests.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 00:43Published


Barcelona replaces coach Ernesto Valverde with former Real Betis manager Quique Setién

Barcelona replaces coach Ernesto Valverde with former Real Betis manager Quique Setién
FOX Sports

Xavi Hernandez 'would love' to coach Barcelona amid rumors of his return

*Barcelona:* Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde's job appears in serious doubt after his club met with Xavi Hernández amid growing speculation that its former...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Seattle Times

Tweets about this

HumbleHaggu

Totay Chan RT @timesofindia: .@FCBarcelona sack coach Ernesto Valverde, appoint Quique Setien until 2022 DETAILS 👉 https://t.co/tllF4JlTeP ⚽️ #Barc… 2 minutes ago

footy90com

90 Minutes Football News FC #Barcelona Sack Ernesto Valverde, Announce New Coach - Soccer Laduma #ChampionsLeague 🌐 #Champions_League https://t.co/sEuBsI878x 6 minutes ago

waleed_rf

waleed mehmood qari RT @toisports: .@FCBarcelona sack coach Ernesto Valverde, appoint Quique Setien until 2022 DETAILS 👉 https://t.co/q2o9IxAuki ⚽️ #Barcelo… 9 minutes ago

timesofindia

Times of India .@FCBarcelona sack coach Ernesto Valverde, appoint Quique Setien until 2022 DETAILS 👉 https://t.co/tllF4JlTeP ⚽️… https://t.co/3UrRhhRaCb 12 minutes ago

bintinlaye2000

Heryourbermi Leonard RT @TheNationNews: Spanish giant FC Barcelona have sacked embattled Coach Ernesto Valverde. https://t.co/QFqXcN2Y4t 22 minutes ago

BarcaNews2019

barcelona_news2019 LaLiga: League-leaders Barcelona sack coach Ernesto Valverde after Spanish Super Cup defeat, appoint Quique Setien… https://t.co/NKFnXO93Z1 32 minutes ago

iamkennethcole

Kenneth Cole RT @abnews247: BREAKING: Barcelona sack coach Ernesto Valverde and appoint Quique Setien - https://t.co/fUyR1K8Slx 38 minutes ago

Alipreneurs

Nadeem Ali (نادم علی) RT @TheHinduSports: #Valverde is the first coach #Barca have dispensed with in the middle of a campaign since Louis van Gaal was sacked in… 43 minutes ago

