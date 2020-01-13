Global  

Model Gigi Hadid shows up for New York jury duty in Weinstein rape trial

Reuters Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
More than 100 potential jurors showed up on Monday in a Manhattan courtroom for the rape trial of former movie producer Harvey Weinstein, including model Gigi Hadid.
News video: New York judge refuses to step down from Harvey Weinstein trial

New York judge refuses to step down from Harvey Weinstein trial 00:42

 Harvey Weinstein has been denied his request for a new judge to oversee his New York trial for r*pe and s*xual assault.

Gigi Hadid Summoned For Jury Duty In Weinstein Case [Video]Gigi Hadid Summoned For Jury Duty In Weinstein Case

Supermodel Gigi Hadid is in the running to be a juror in the Harvey Weinstein rape trial after telling a judge Monday that she thinks she would be able to “keep an open mind on the facts.” CBS2's..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:11Published

Gigi Hadid Among Potential Jurors In Harvey Weinstein Trial [Video]Gigi Hadid Among Potential Jurors In Harvey Weinstein Trial

(CNN) Model Gigi Hadid was among 120 potential jurors called on Monday for the Harvey Weinstein rape trail, according to a pool reporter inside the courtroom for jury selection. Hadid, sitting in the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Jury selection in Weinstein rape trial begins in wake of new charges

Lawyers in Harvey Weinstein's rape trial will begin selecting jurors on Tuesday, a challenging process in the wake of the #MeToo movement and fresh sex crime...
Reuters

Harvey Weinstein vows he'll be 'fully exonerated' at New York trial

Harvey Weinstein’s criminal trial in New York begins this week and is poised to set the tone for the #MeToo era -- but despite more than 80 women coming...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •NewsyReuters IndiaSBS

