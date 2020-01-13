Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

U.S. Treasury removes designation of China as currency manipulator

Reuters Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
The U.S. Treasury Department on Monday said China should no longer be designated a currency manipulator in a long-delayed semi-annual currency report, reversing its August finding, which had roiled financial markets.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: US Treasury removes designation of China as currency manipulator

US Treasury removes designation of China as currency manipulator 03:26

 The decision came as a high-level Chinese delegation arrived in US before Wednesday's signing of a trade deal.

Recent related videos from verified sources

U.S. drops China 'currency manipulator' label [Video]U.S. drops China 'currency manipulator' label

The U.S. Treasury Department has dropped its designation of China as a currency manipulator days before top officials of the world&apos;s two largest economies were due to sign a new trade..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:47Published

U.S. drops China 'currency manipulator' label [Video]U.S. drops China 'currency manipulator' label

The U.S. Treasury Department has dropped its designation of China as a currency manipulator days before top officials of the world's two largest economies were due to sign a new trade agreement. Eve..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:46Published


Recent related news from verified sources

US Treasury removes designation of China as currency manipulator


Indian Express Also reported by •ReutersSifySmartBriefSeattle TimesJapan TodayFrance 24NewsmaxNYTimes.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.