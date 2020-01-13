Global  

Smoke and poor air quality affects Australian Open practice

Seattle Times Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Smoke haze and poor air quality from wild fires temporarily suspended practice sessions for the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Tuesday. Tennis Australia said in a statement it hoped to get the qualifying tournament underway later Tuesday and that conditions onsite were improving and were being constantly monitored. It added […]
Recent related videos

Royal Navy pilot speaks about his role in Australia bush fire evacuations [Video]Royal Navy pilot speaks about his role in Australia bush fire evacuations

Courtesy: Royal Navy A Royal Navy helicopter pilot has helped evacuate people trapped by the bush fires in Australia. Lieutenant Commander Nick Grimmer, 35, from Great Yarmouth, is currently flying..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published

Australian Air Force plane flight through red smoke from bushfires [Video]Australian Air Force plane flight through red smoke from bushfires

Video from the cockpit of an Australian Air Force plane showing how heavy smoke from bushfires has prevented some C27J & C130J flights from reaching Mallacoota and Merimbula.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:40Published


