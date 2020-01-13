Oklahoma State RB Chuba Hubbard to return

Monday, 13 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — All-America running back Chuba Hubbard will return to Oklahoma State for his junior season. Hubbard made the announcement on social media on Monday. Oklahoma State receiver Tylan Wallace previously announced he would be back for his senior season, so Hubbard’s return means the Cowboys have two of the nation’s most accomplished […] 👓 View full article

