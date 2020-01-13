Global  

Oklahoma State RB Chuba Hubbard to return

Seattle Times Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — All-America running back Chuba Hubbard will return to Oklahoma State for his junior season. Hubbard made the announcement on social media on Monday. Oklahoma State receiver Tylan Wallace previously announced he would be back for his senior season, so Hubbard’s return means the Cowboys have two of the nation’s most accomplished […]
Canadian RB Chuba Hubbard puts off NFL draft for now to return to school

Canadian star running back Chuba Hubbard will return to Oklahoma State University next season instead of entering the 2020 NFL draft.
Oklahoma State star RB Chuba Hubbard announces return to Cowboys in 2020 season

Hubbard rushed for 2,094 yards last season and has his sights set on bigger things in 2020
