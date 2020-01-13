Global  

Prosecutors seek nearly 5 years in prison for ex-Congressman

Seattle Times Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — A former congressman should serve nearly five years in prison for insider trading, especially after coming to represent “the cynical idea that those in power who make the laws are not required to follow them,” prosecutors said Monday. Christopher Collins, 69, is scheduled to be sentenced on Friday after the Republican […]
News video: Prosecutors Recommend Nearly 5 Years In Prison For Chris Collins

Prosecutors Recommend Nearly 5 Years In Prison For Chris Collins 00:37

 Prosecutors reportedly recommended on Monday that former US Representative Chris Collins be sentenced to up to fifty-seven months in prison.

