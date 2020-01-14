Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Barca sack coach Valverde, appoint Setien

The Age Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
La Liga leaders Barcelona have sacked coach Ernesto Valverde and named former Real Betis coach Quique Setien as his replacement, the club said in a statement.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Super Cup in Saudi part of football's desire to make money - Barca coach [Video]Super Cup in Saudi part of football's desire to make money - Barca coach

Ernesto Valverde says the Spanish Super Cup is in Saudi Arabia due to the football industry's desire to find more revenue streams.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 00:34Published

Valverde tells fans to protest freely in Clasico but show respect [Video]Valverde tells fans to protest freely in Clasico but show respect

Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde urges fans to be respectful during pre-Clasico protests.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 00:43Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Barca sack coach Valverde, appoint Setien until 2022

Barca sack coach Valverde, appoint Setien until 2022BARCELONA (Reuters) - Barcelona have sacked coach Ernesto Valverde and named former Real Betis coach Quique Setien as his replacement, the club said in a...
WorldNews Also reported by •BBC NewsSoccerNews.comSify

Valverde on the brink as Barcelona consider their options

Valverde on the brink as Barcelona consider their optionsMadrid: Ernesto Valverde took training on Monday morning but his future as Barcelona coach looks bleak, with the club expected to make a decision on his position...
WorldNews

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Heraldnigeria2

Herald Nigeria RT @HeraldNGNews: #Barca sack coach #Valverde, appoint #Setien until #2022 https://t.co/R2Zm7Zt2kF 1 hour ago

NaughtyBoss1

Mayor of Yenagoa RT @TheGeniusJaj: Fellow Barca fans, I just wrote this beautiful article on the inevitable sack of Valverde and his replacement with Setie… 2 hours ago

HeraldNGNews

Herald Nigeria #Barca sack coach #Valverde, appoint #Setien until #2022 https://t.co/R2Zm7Zt2kF 3 hours ago

sportsbreakscom

Sportsbreakscom Mes que un club? 'More than a club' FC Barcelona sack Valverde, and ex-player Xavi Hernandez is favourite for the… https://t.co/Z4N6Lg1T2I 4 hours ago

_InaPeters

Ina Peters RT @tostvnetwork: Barcelona sack coach Valverde, appoint Setien till June 2022 https://t.co/wV2A7XPwQs #headlines #barca #ValverdeOut #to… 4 hours ago

Garki_Gazette

Garki Gazette Team Barca sack coach Valverde, appoint Setien until 2022 https://t.co/KfUxgTORhl 4 hours ago

tostvnetwork

TOS TV NETWORK Barcelona sack coach Valverde, appoint Setien till June 2022 https://t.co/wV2A7XPwQs #headlines #barca… https://t.co/UyWEKXPmmx 5 hours ago

Kurtxytang

Kurt Tang 🎗️ @blaugr__ana YES！for the last 25 years, Valverde is the first coach that made me miss Barca games (usually game on… https://t.co/aeo1vKsETV 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.