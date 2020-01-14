Global  

U.S. Treasury drops China currency manipulator label ahead of trade deal signing

Reuters Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
The U.S. Treasury Department on Monday dropped its designation of China as a currency manipulator days before top officials of the world's two largest economies were due to sign a preliminary trade agreement to ease an 18-month tariff war.
News video: U.S. drops China 'currency manipulator' label

U.S. drops China 'currency manipulator' label 01:46

 The U.S. Treasury Department has dropped its designation of China as a currency manipulator days before top officials of the world's two largest economies were due to sign a new trade agreement. Eve Johnson reports.

