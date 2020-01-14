Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Fires Near Me: Bushfire app's manager is up for sale

The Age Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
The management of a smartphone app used by millions of Australians to get live bushfire updates may be sold as its developer restructures to cut debt.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

For sale: manager of Australian bushfires app

The management of a smartphone app used by millions of Australians to get live bushfire updates may be sold as its developer restructures to cut debt, even as it...
Reuters India

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.