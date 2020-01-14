Clemson vs. L.S.U.: Live Updates From the National Championship Game

Dan Abdo RT @BarrettSallee: Can we PLEASE get a “Targeting 1” and “Targeting 2” system? Or Targeting yellow and red cards? I want players to be sa… 1 minute ago WYFF News 4 4TH Quarter score update. Live updates here>>https://t.co/yJXt8pbLre https://t.co/d4L4mUK27Z 2 minutes ago Kevin McGuire Joe Burrow is now up to 442 passing yards, 5 TDs, 60 rushing yards, 1 rushing TD. #LSUvsCLEM https://t.co/hxYdoDiXlT 24 minutes ago Ok, boomer. RT @BillyEmbody: Incredible catch by former 5-star WR Terrace Marshall, who puts #LSU up by 17 with that 24-yard TD. https://t.co/qe2tfBi0… 25 minutes ago Clemson Tigers on Sports Illustrated On its only TD in the third quarter, Clemson went 50 yards using five carries and just one pass. Etienne had four o… https://t.co/x7wqF2osqK 27 minutes ago