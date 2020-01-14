Global  

Same-sex marriage has officially been legalised in Northern Ireland

SBS Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
The first marriages are expected to take place in the week of Valentine's Day.
Varadkar – Ireland and UK to beef up co-operation after Brexit [Video]Varadkar – Ireland and UK to beef up co-operation after Brexit

Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson deliver a joint statement during their visits to Stormont after a deal to secure the return of a local government was struck..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:23Published

Johnson lauds return of Northern Ireland parliament [Video]Johnson lauds return of Northern Ireland parliament

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has praised the efforts of Northern Ireland's political parties in getting its government restarted and remains confident of a tariff-free trade deal with EU.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:47Published


This breathtaking photo of a lesbian couple in Derry shows how important same-sex marriage in Northern Ireland really is

A powerful photo of a lesbian couple on their wedding day in Derry, Northern Ireland has gone viral after same-sex marriage finally became legal in the territory...
PinkNews Also reported by •BBC News

kd⁷ ❀ 549 DAYS RT @SBSPride: Same-sex marriage has officially been legalised in Northern Ireland | https://t.co/QkQWZPL6Hm https://t.co/Hkdvv03QoA 2 minutes ago

Complete 🏳️‍🌈 RT @SBSNews: Same-sex couples will now be able to get married in Northern Ireland, more than six years after it was legalised throughout th… 10 minutes ago

