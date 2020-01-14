Global  

Australia fires: Smoke to make 'full circuit' around globe, Nasa says

BBC News Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Smoke from huge fires is expected to travel back to Australia after circling the globe, Nasa says.
Misleading images of Aussie fires make their way to social media [Video]Misleading images of Aussie fires make their way to social media

SYDNEY — As Australia's fires burn at an unprecedented rate, social media activists have been quick to share maps and images of the wildfires — though not all of them are accurate. One example..

Satellite images show the scale of Australia's wildfires [Video]Satellite images show the scale of Australia's wildfires

SYDNEY — Australia's wildfires are so big now that satellites in space are able to spot the fires. Footage captured from Japan's Himawari-8 satellite shows plumes of smoke covering eastern..

Australia's bushfire smoke will do a full lap of the earth: NASA

Smoke from Australia's fires has reached more than 17km above sea level and is expected to complete a circuit of the earth.
Brisbane Times

Smoke from Australian wildfires will travel around the globe: NASA

NASA estimates smoke from the Australian wildfires will circle the globe and then once again hover above the country.
CTV News


