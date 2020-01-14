Global  

'Parasite' director Bong Joon-ho says 'language barrier' broken after Oscar nod

Reuters Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
"Parasite" director Bong Joon-ho said he was surprised and overjoyed when the film won six Oscar nominations on Monday, a historic first for South Korea's film industry and a sign that language is no longer a barrier to global success.
News video: Hit Film 'Parasite' to Become an HBO Limited Series

Hit Film 'Parasite' to Become an HBO Limited Series 00:50

 Hit Film 'Parasite' to Become an HBO Limited Series. The movie's director, Bong Joon Ho, will team up with fellow filmmaker Adam McKay. Both are serving as executive producers on the project as well. Worldwide, 'Parasite' has taken in $130 million at the box office. The South Korean dark comedy...

