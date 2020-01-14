Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Muslim groups denounce Donald Trump's retweet of doctored Nancy Pelosi image

SBS Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
A fake image retweeted by US President Donald Trump has been condemned for stereotyping and attacking Muslims.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Nancy Pelosi Is Not Concerned About Trump's Tweets About Her

Nancy Pelosi Is Not Concerned About Trump's Tweets About Her 00:32

 President Donald Trump attack House Speaker Nancy Pelosi again, calling her “Crazy Nancy.” According to Business Insider, Pelosi was asked about the tweet on ABC’s “This Week.” Pelosi said: “He has to know that every knock from him is a boost [for her].” The House Speaker said Trump was...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump Shares Image Showing Pelosi, Schumer In Islamic Clothing [Video]Trump Shares Image Showing Pelosi, Schumer In Islamic Clothing

President Trump slammed Nancy Pelosi.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:41Published

War Powers Resolution Passes in House of Representatives [Video]War Powers Resolution Passes in House of Representatives

On Jan. 9, the United States House of Representatives voted in favor of passing a War Powers Resolution aimed at Donald Trump.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:34Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump, Pelosi square off ahead of impeachment trial

U.S. President Donald Trump and Speaker Nancy Pelosi faced off Sunday ahead of his impeachment trial, as she said senators will "pay a price" for blocking new...
CTV News Also reported by •IndependentSeattlePI.comSBSWorldNewsSeattle Times

Trump’s Press Secretary Claims Dems Are on ‘Side of Terrorists’ After Fox Anchor Confronts Her on Anti-Muslim ‘Slur’

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham accused Democrats of “taking the side of terrorists” when a Fox News anchor asked about President Donald...
Mediaite

You Might Like


Tweets about this

lana_lou

Elena Thompson Muslim groups denounce Trump retweet of fake Pelosi-Schumer photo https://t.co/Pi1mYFUM2k via @nbcnews 18 minutes ago

_elizbieber

Elizabeth A. Bieber RT @Dangchick1: Muslim groups denounce Trump retweet of fake Pelosi-Schumer photo. One advocate said that "it’s disappointing but not surp… 21 minutes ago

Nesting4Awhile

Sandy 🌺 🇺🇸 RT @2021_free: Muslim groups denounce Trump retweet of fake Pelosi-Schumer photo. https://t.co/DeaG3A0FHI 23 minutes ago

Joseph22049332

Joseph "things" like this are more harmful than one could even imagine... From Discover on Google https://t.co/ASzkepI00k 30 minutes ago

William25894180

Billie Andrews * Radical Muslim groups denounce Trump retweet of fake Pelosi-Schumer photo https://t.co/oI8KG7cJm1 via @nbcnews 30 minutes ago

PP_robin

Robin Muslim groups denounce Trump retweet of fake Pelosi-Schumer photo https://t.co/AIEMCrbLMV via @nbcnews 36 minutes ago

akaJimmyBoy

akaJimmyBoy Muslim groups denounce @realDonaldTrump retweet of fake Pelosi-Schumer photo https://t.co/kmmou7dPEy via @nbcnews 38 minutes ago

MomentousCareer

BKC1 How Do We Stop Godzilla Without Looking Deranged - We Cant Stop Trump, Schumers Response During Fake Photo Op! Musl… https://t.co/cION45TxBO 41 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.