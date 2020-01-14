Muslim groups denounce Donald Trump's retweet of doctored Nancy Pelosi image

Elena Thompson Muslim groups denounce Trump retweet of fake Pelosi-Schumer photo https://t.co/Pi1mYFUM2k via @nbcnews 18 minutes ago Elizabeth A. Bieber RT @Dangchick1: Muslim groups denounce Trump retweet of fake Pelosi-Schumer photo. One advocate said that "it’s disappointing but not surp… 21 minutes ago Sandy 🌺 🇺🇸 RT @2021_free: Muslim groups denounce Trump retweet of fake Pelosi-Schumer photo. https://t.co/DeaG3A0FHI 23 minutes ago Joseph "things" like this are more harmful than one could even imagine... From Discover on Google https://t.co/ASzkepI00k 30 minutes ago Billie Andrews * Radical Muslim groups denounce Trump retweet of fake Pelosi-Schumer photo https://t.co/oI8KG7cJm1 via @nbcnews 30 minutes ago Robin Muslim groups denounce Trump retweet of fake Pelosi-Schumer photo https://t.co/AIEMCrbLMV via @nbcnews 36 minutes ago akaJimmyBoy Muslim groups denounce @realDonaldTrump retweet of fake Pelosi-Schumer photo https://t.co/kmmou7dPEy via @nbcnews 38 minutes ago BKC1 How Do We Stop Godzilla Without Looking Deranged - We Cant Stop Trump, Schumers Response During Fake Photo Op! Musl… https://t.co/cION45TxBO 41 minutes ago