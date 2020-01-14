Global  

Using Huawei in UK 5G network 'madness', warns US

BBC News Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
US officials handed over new evidence claiming that Huawei's 5G technology is a security risk.
U.S. gave Britain new evidence of 'madness' of using Huawei in 5G network: report

U.S. government officials presented the British government with new evidence on Monday about the risks of including Huawei [HWT.UL] equipment in future 5G mobile...
Reuters

Logicmanx

Kev 🇬🇧 RT @Reuters: U.S. gave Britain new evidence of 'madness' of using Huawei in 5G network: report https://t.co/hdgO1LkENh https://t.co/aLW2AgZ… 22 seconds ago

PurpleDon1973

MadameCholet I have a Huawei. I can't even get 4G in my home... 🙄 BBC News - Using Huawei in UK 5G network 'madness', warns US https://t.co/QieFrg5RK9 1 minute ago

GeoffBrewer

Geoff Brewer Absolutely, spot on. It is simply common sense. BBC News - Using Huawei in UK 5G network 'madness', warns US https://t.co/NC0grh6tSB 2 minutes ago

removalman123

Keith Evans Using Huawei in UK 5G network ‘madness’, warns US https://t.co/DjoDoihodB 2 minutes ago

ChochilinoRadio

Chochilino Using Huawei in UK 5G network ‘madness’, warns US https://t.co/FylQWvmgqF https://t.co/GO8CSl6PuY 3 minutes ago

LouLouLee3

LouLou Lee RT @AMFChina: This will be the first major test for @10DowningStreet. If Huawei can participate in building the UK’s 5G network the nationa… 3 minutes ago

Arju19596322

news duniya Using Huawei in UK 5G network 'would be madness', US claims https://t.co/dvElEjjwQ3 US officials handed over new ev… https://t.co/iE9zWuR210 6 minutes ago

MiddleEastTon

Middle-East & Pakistan Times of News U.S. gave Britain new evidence of ‘madness’ of using Huawei in 5G network https://t.co/ieKEbEcn3p 9 minutes ago

