Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Professor sues New York Times over story related to Epstein

Seattle Times Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
BOSTON (AP) — A Harvard University law professor announced Monday that he is suing The New York Times for what he calls “clickbait defamation” over a story the newspaper published related to donations from financier Jeffrey Epstein. Lawrence Lessig filed the lawsuit in response to a story the Times published on Sept. 14 about his […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

New York Public Library Shares Top 5 Most Checked-Out Books [Video]New York Public Library Shares Top 5 Most Checked-Out Books

To celebrate its 125th anniversary this year, the New York Public Library is releasing a list of most checked-out books in its history. Topping the list is the children’s book The Snowy Day by..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:38Published

Reports of child falling from 2nd story window in Niagara Falls [Video]Reports of child falling from 2nd story window in Niagara Falls

We're waiting to hear back from Niagara Falls Police about reports that a child fell from a second story window in the 4600 block of Hyde Park Boulevard Saturday night.

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 00:26Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Harvard professor Lessig sues NY Times for 'clickbait defamation' over Jeffrey Epstein story

A prominent Harvard Law School professor sued The New York Times on Monday, claiming it engaged in "clickbait defamation" by falsely suggesting he once approved...
Reuters

Tucker Carlson Responds to NY Times Column Ripping His ‘Ugly’ Rhetoric

Over the weekend, New York Times columnist *Frank Bruni* wrote a piece titled "Tucker Carlson Is Not Your New Best Friend."
Mediaite


Tweets about this

pieceoplastic

🐭 (A)nticapitalist(A) 🐭 To @lessig: You say #clickbaitdefamation, I say #streisandeffect. Harvard Professor Lawrence Lessig Sues New York… https://t.co/T9LISDsAOP 3 minutes ago

BUcrimlaw

Christine Harvard Law professor sues New York Times alleging 'clickbait defamation' https://t.co/XI5El4Bz3O 26 minutes ago

45thMaga

Info Musket Harvard Law professor sues New York Times alleging 'clickbait defamation' https://t.co/BlS0cxi4Km 29 minutes ago

AALIVESMATTER

AAMATTER❌ RT @HM75015: Gotta Love It ... @NYT strikes again - #WalkAway 🇺🇸2020 Harvard Law professor sues New York Times alleging 'clickbait defamati… 36 minutes ago

MWhalan

Mark Whalan RT @manjusrii: Lessig has always been one of my fave authors: Remix, Code 2.0, Free Culture. He was so important to the open source moveme… 38 minutes ago

SamuelEkeke5

Samuel Ekeke RT @TimesofIsrael: Harvard professor sues New York Times over story related to Epstein https://t.co/Gr1vtFHqj8 54 minutes ago

richardgurganu3

richard gurganus RT @KerGivrTBI4Life: Harvard Law professor sues New York Times alleging 'clickbait defamation' | Fox News https://t.co/QRsCjkkce0 55 minutes ago

richardgurganu3

richard gurganus RT @GeraldineKestn2: Harvard Law professor sues New York Times alleging 'clickbait defamation' https://t.co/VYQ231vcMD 55 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.