Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

'Bachelor' recap: Peter decides Hannah Brown's fate; Hannah Ann, Kelsey clash over champagne

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Peter and Hannah Brown's fledgling relationship comes to a head, but that's this merely the beginning of another dramatic "Bachelor" season.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ABC - Published < > Embed
News video: Peter Weber and Hannah Brown Make Their Decision

Peter Weber and Hannah Brown Make Their Decision 02:18

 Last week, Peter Weber and Hannah Brown had a chance to chat at one of Peter's group dates, and it got emotional quickly, with Peter wanting to know if Hannah would join his season of The Bachelor. This week, we pick back up with their intimate conversation, where Peter says 'I can't do this,' and...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Champagne-Gate Takes Over The Second “Bachelor” Episode [Video]Champagne-Gate Takes Over The Second “Bachelor” Episode

The hosts of “Here to Make Friends” are here for the right reasons. Emma Gray and Leigh Blickley (filling in for Claire Fallon this season) recapped the tense and emotional second episode of Pilot..

Credit: Here To Make Friends     Duration: 05:56Published

Chris Harrison Spills on Pilot Pete, Soulmates, & Season 24 of The Bachelor [Video]Chris Harrison Spills on Pilot Pete, Soulmates, & Season 24 of The Bachelor

Long-time host of hit reality series returns to the Studio after a decade to dish on the newest bachelor looking for love.

Credit: Young Hollywood - Affiliate     Duration: 13:15Published


Recent related news from verified sources

The Real Bachelor Premiere Reunion Between Hannah Brown and Peter Weber Was Genuinely Shocking

We feel alive right now. Do you feel alive right now? We have never felt this alive. The Bachelor just premiered with Peter Weber at the helm, the first season...
E! Online

'Bachelor' Recap: Peter Weber and Hannah Brown's Sexual Tension Worries Other Ladies

The new episode also features champagne-gate, which is a drama involving Kelsey and Hannah Ann, with the latter accuses the former of bullying her because of her...
AceShowbiz

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.