Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ( 31 minutes ago )

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 20 points, a career-high 20 rebounds and 10 assists in his first triple-double, leading the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 117-104 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night. Gilgeous-Alexander came in averaging 23.7 points in his previous 13 games but did much more than score in this one,