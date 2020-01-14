Global  

Victoria announces bushfire inquiry as Morrison government pushes for royal commission

SBS Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has announced a state-based review into the bushfires and questioned what a national inquiry would examine.
Scott Morrison to pursue royal commission into the bushfire emergency

The prime minister says it is the government's clear position that climate change is making summer seasons more dangerous and policy must 'evolve'.
