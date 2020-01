17 hours ago < > Embed Credit: Newsflare - Published Bus in China drops into sinkhole as passengers were boarding 01:55 A bus in northwestern China dropped into a sinkhole as passengers were boarding the vehicle. The video, filmed in the city of Xining in Qinghai Province on January 13, shows the road suddenly collapsing, swallowing the bus when it was picking up passengers at a stop. A ball of fire and the...