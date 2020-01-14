Global  

Harry and Meghan: Much to discuss on move, says Canadian PM Trudeau

BBC News Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Justin Trudeau says his government has not yet been involved in talks about Harry and Meghan's plans.
News video: New Path Awaits Meghan And Harry

New Path Awaits Meghan And Harry 02:09

 CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot reports Northwestern grad Meghan Markle and Prince Harry (Duke and Duchess of Sussex) will be able to live in Canada and the UK, per Queen Elizabeth II. The controversial monarchical move comes after Meghan and Harry announced they would be stepping back from their royal...

Prince Harry and Meghan new neighbors to the north [Video]Prince Harry and Meghan new neighbors to the north

Prince Harry and Meghan new neighbors to the north

Queen Agrees to Let Harry, Meghan Move Part-Time to Canada [Video]Queen Agrees to Let Harry, Meghan Move Part-Time to Canada

Queen Elizabeth II agreed Monday to grant Prince Harry and his wife Meghan their wish for a more independent life, allowing them to move part-time to Canada while remaining firmly in the House of..

Fans express shock, voice support after Harry, Meghan step back in 'major' move

Following Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's announcement that they will be stepping back as senior royals, celebrities and fans reacted to the news.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •BBC NewsNew Zealand Herald

Royals gone rogue? Queen wasn't told about Harry and Meghan's shock move: Report

Royals gone rogue? Queen wasn't told about Harry and Meghan's shock move: ReportBuckingham Palace is "disappointed" with Prince Harry and Meghan after the pair revealed they would step back from the royal family.And the BBC's royal...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •BBC NewsReuters

