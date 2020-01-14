Harry and Meghan: Much to discuss on move, says Canadian PM Trudeau

CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot reports Northwestern grad Meghan Markle and Prince Harry (Duke and Duchess of Sussex) will be able to live in Canada and the UK, per Queen Elizabeth II. The controversial monarchical move comes after Meghan and Harry announced they would be stepping back from their royal...
Following Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's announcement that they will be stepping back as senior royals, celebrities and fans reacted to the news.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •BBC News •New Zealand Herald
Buckingham Palace is "disappointed" with Prince Harry and Meghan after the pair revealed they would step back from the royal family.And the BBC's royal... New Zealand Herald Also reported by •BBC News •Reuters
