Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Welcome to India, Mr. Bezos. Here’s an Antitrust Complaint.

NYTimes.com Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
India opened a formal investigation into Jeff Bezos’ Amazon and its leading rival, Flipkart, just before his first visit in five years.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

India greets Amazon founder Jeff Bezos with an antitrust complaint

India greets Amazon founder Jeff Bezos with an antitrust complaintWritten by Vindu Goel Amazon’s founder and chief executive, Jeff Bezos, is visiting India this week for the first time in more than five years. Instead of...
WorldNews Also reported by •NYTimes.comSify

Tweets about this

Pau_VH_

Paulina RT @MGRoseATRS: Welcome to India, Mr. Bezos. Here’s an Antitrust Complaint. https://t.co/XvOSemlyeH #India #antitrust #tech #BigTech #Amazon 12 minutes ago

Surjitvalecha

Surjit Singh Valecha RT @praveendel: Jeff Bezos’ India trip will begin with an anti-trust probe, protest by traders via @htTweets https://t.co/toXbb6C4et 41 minutes ago

dancharvey

daniel harvey Welcome to India, Mr. Bezos. Here’s an Antitrust Complaint. https://t.co/xWipZAJuLx 2 hours ago

SupriyaSehgal_3

Supriya Sehgal @JeffBezos Welcome to India Mr. Bezos 😊 So good to see you here 👍 Wish you an extremely happy and a memorable stay 💜 2 hours ago

praveendel

Praveen Khandelwal Jeff Bezos’ India trip will begin with an anti-trust probe, protest by traders via @htTweets https://t.co/toXbb6C4et 3 hours ago

MohamedBentabet

Mohammed Welcome to India, Mr. Bezos. Here’s an Antitrust Complaint. https://t.co/W5Clx9ZYot https://t.co/bTW4XjXtjm 3 hours ago

varun18vijay

Varun Vijay RT @htTweets: After facing a lot of flack for donating a ‘pittance’ towards #AustralianBushfires relief, Jeff Bezos is going to arrive in I… 4 hours ago

varun18vijay

Varun Vijay RT @HTTech: Welcome to India, @JeffBezos! @htTweets https://t.co/KKXWsKaFVv 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.