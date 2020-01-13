Paulina RT @MGRoseATRS: Welcome to India, Mr. Bezos. Here’s an Antitrust Complaint. https://t.co/XvOSemlyeH #India #antitrust #tech #BigTech #Amazon 12 minutes ago

Surjit Singh Valecha RT @praveendel: Jeff Bezos’ India trip will begin with an anti-trust probe, protest by traders via @htTweets https://t.co/toXbb6C4et 41 minutes ago

daniel harvey Welcome to India, Mr. Bezos. Here’s an Antitrust Complaint. https://t.co/xWipZAJuLx 2 hours ago

Supriya Sehgal @JeffBezos Welcome to India Mr. Bezos 😊 So good to see you here 👍 Wish you an extremely happy and a memorable stay 💜 2 hours ago

Praveen Khandelwal Jeff Bezos’ India trip will begin with an anti-trust probe, protest by traders via @htTweets https://t.co/toXbb6C4et 3 hours ago

Mohammed Welcome to India, Mr. Bezos. Here’s an Antitrust Complaint. https://t.co/W5Clx9ZYot https://t.co/bTW4XjXtjm 3 hours ago