Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Danger level upgraded as Taal volcano spews lava, ash for third day

Brisbane Times Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
A Philippine volcano has forced the evacuation of 30,000 people with a hazardous eruption appearing increasingly likely.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Philippines Taal Volcano spews steam and ash

Philippines Taal Volcano spews steam and ash 00:42

 The Taal Volcano in the Philippines is erupting today (January 12th), according to Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology. A video showed a plume of grey ash rising into the sky.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Further footage of Taal volcano eruption in the Philippines [Video]Further footage of Taal volcano eruption in the Philippines

A giant cloud of ash stretches into the sky after Taal Volcano in the Philippines began erupting on January 12. Stunned tourists captured the volcano spewing ash as it started rumbling and shaking..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:22Published

Lightning strikes as ash spews from Philippine volcano [Video]Lightning strikes as ash spews from Philippine volcano

Dramatic video filmed from Lipa City, east of Taal volcano, showed forks of lightning shooting into the sky filled with thick clouds of ash as a person was heard screaming in the background.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:03Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Philippine volcano spews lava, ash for 3rd day, 30,000 flee

TAGAYTAY, Philippines (AP) — A volcano near the Philippine capital spewed lava, ash and steam and trembled constantly Tuesday on the third day of an eruption...
Seattle Times

30,000 flee as volcano spews lava and ash in Philippines

The volcano has been launching fountains of red-hot lava 1,640 feet into the sky.
CBS News


Tweets about this

_MrDavidJones

Mr David Jones ...By The Way ☕☕ Danger level upgraded as Taal volcano spews lava, ash for third day https://t.co/gJUge5ImUE | @theage https://t.co/dKdDI59a7T 2 hours ago

globalissuesweb

Global Issues Web Danger level upgraded as Taal volcano spews lava, ash for third day https://t.co/uLIq9PqzEP https://t.co/LL4W66XQKU 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.