Danger level upgraded as Taal volcano spews lava, ash for third day
Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
A Philippine volcano has forced the evacuation of 30,000 people with a hazardous eruption appearing increasingly likely.
The Taal Volcano in the Philippines is erupting today (January 12th), according to Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology. A video showed a plume of grey ash rising into the sky.
