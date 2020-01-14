|
Danger level upgraded as Taal volcano spews lava, ash for third day
Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
A Philippine volcano has forced the evacuation of 30,000 people with a hazardous eruption appearing increasingly likely.
The Taal Volcano in the Philippines is erupting today (January 12th), according to Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology. A video showed a plume of grey ash rising into the sky.
Lightning strikes as ash spews from Philippine volcano
Dramatic video filmed from Lipa City, east of Taal volcano, showed forks of lightning shooting into the sky filled with thick clouds of ash as a person was heard screaming in the background.
