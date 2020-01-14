Global  

Kapoor family bereaved! Raj Kapoor's daughter Ritu Nanda passes away at 71; Amitabh Bachchan confirms on his blog

DNA Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Raj Kapoor's daughter and Shweta Bachchan Nanda's mother-in-law Ritu Nanda passed away this morning after battling with cancer.
News video: Abhishek Bachchan Arjun Kapoor play football match in Mumbai

Abhishek Bachchan Arjun Kapoor play football match in Mumbai 01:14

 Abhishek Bachchan Arjun Kapoor play football match in Mumbai

Rishi Kapoor joins B'wood, fans to pay b'day tributes to Raj Kapoor [Video]Rishi Kapoor joins B'wood, fans to pay b'day tributes to Raj Kapoor

Raj Kapoor's fans on Saturday tweeted heartfelt tributes to the Bollywood Showman on his birth anniversary, with son Rishi Kapoor posting a throwback picture of the late thespian to honour him.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:21Published

Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor in Kullu for Brahmastra shooting [Video]Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor in Kullu for Brahmastra shooting

Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted in Kullu on Thursday. The two actors were in Kullu for shooting of their upcoming movie ‘Brahmastra’.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:14Published


Raj Kapoor's daughter Ritu Nanda passes away

Ritu Nanda, the daughter of late actor and director Raj Kapoor and mother-in-law of Shweta Bacchan passed away on Tuesday at the age of 71.
IndiaTimes

Neetu Kapoor on Ritu Kapoor Nanda's demise

The demise of Raj Kapoor's eldest daughter Ritu Kapoor Nanda came as a shocker to the entire Kapoor, Nanda and Bachchan family. Ritu, 71, finally breathed her...
IndiaTimes

RealGurkanwal

🇮🇳Gurkanwal Singh🇮🇳 RT @dna: Kapoor family bereaved! #RajKapoor's daughter #RituNanda passes away at 71; #AmitabhBachchan confirms on his blog https://t.co/Ki… 2 hours ago

dna

DNA Kapoor family bereaved! #RajKapoor's daughter #RituNanda passes away at 71; #AmitabhBachchan confirms on his blog https://t.co/KiCD5mcr5P 3 hours ago

