India greets Amazon founder Jeff Bezos with an antitrust complaint

WorldNews Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
India greets Amazon founder Jeff Bezos with an antitrust complaintWritten by Vindu Goel Amazon’s founder and chief executive, Jeff Bezos, is visiting India this week for the first time in more than five years. Instead of garlands, India’s government is welcoming him with a new antitrust case. The Competition Commission of India, the country’s antitrust regulator, opened a formal investigation on Monday into the practices of Amazon and Flipkart, the Indian e-commerce giant mostly owned by Walmart. The inquiry was prompted by complaints from an association of small traders, after several rounds of regulations failed to curb the market power of the two e-commerce platforms, particularly in the online sales of mobile phones. Indian merchants have lobbied Prime...
You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Recent related news from verified sources

Welcome to India, Mr. Bezos. Here’s an Antitrust Complaint.

India opened a formal investigation into Jeff Bezos’ Amazon and its leading rival, Flipkart, just before his first visit in five years.
NYTimes.com

Meet us before Bezos, CAIT appeals to PM

New Delhi, Jan 10 (IANS) The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on Thursday said that it has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to give them a chance...
Sify


