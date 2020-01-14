India greets Amazon founder Jeff Bezos with an antitrust complaint

Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Written by Vindu Goel Amazon 's founder and chief executive, Jeff Bezos , is visiting India this week for the first time in more than five years. Instead of garlands, India's government is welcoming him with a new antitrust case. The Competition Commission of India, the country's antitrust regulator, opened a formal investigation on Monday into the practices of Amazon and Flipkart , the Indian e-commerce giant mostly owned by Walmart . The inquiry was prompted by complaints from an association of small traders, after several rounds of regulations failed to curb the market power of the two e-commerce platforms, particularly in the online sales of mobile phones. Indian merchants have lobbied Prime...


