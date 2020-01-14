Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Harvard professor sues NY Times for 'clickbait defamation' over Jeffrey Epstein story

WorldNews Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Harvard professor sues NY Times for 'clickbait defamation' over Jeffrey Epstein storyBy Jonathan Stempel NEW YORK (Reuters) - A prominent Harvard Law School professor sued The New York Times on Monday, claiming it engaged in "clickbait defamation" by falsely suggesting he once approved of accepting donations from the late accused sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Lawrence Lessig said the Times published an article headlined "A Harvard Professor Doubles Down: If You Take Epstein's Money, Do It In Secret" last Sept. 14 with reckless disregard...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Report finds 'significant errors' in MIT's relationship with Jeffrey Epstein [Video]Report finds 'significant errors' in MIT's relationship with Jeffrey Epstein

Three leaders at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology's renowned Media Lab learned of disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein's status as a convicted sex offender but continued to approve his..

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 01:40Published

Video Of Epstein's Jail Cell Exterior No Longer Exists [Video]Video Of Epstein's Jail Cell Exterior No Longer Exists

Federal prosecutors say video no longer exists of the jail cell exterior where convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein first tried to end his life.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:38Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Jeffrey Epstein case: Judge will not grant public access to documents involving alleged madam Ghislaine Maxwell

A federal judge in New York ruled that a large cache of never before seen files related to a long-settled defamation case involving the late and disgraced...
FOXNews.com

Epstein gave $850,000 to MIT, visited 9 times, report finds

BOSTON (AP) — Disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein donated more than $700,000 to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and visited campus at least nine...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

SamuelEkeke5

Samuel Ekeke RT @TimesofIsrael: Harvard professor sues New York Times over story related to Epstein https://t.co/Gr1vtFHqj8 1 minute ago

richardgurganu3

richard gurganus RT @KerGivrTBI4Life: Harvard Law professor sues New York Times alleging 'clickbait defamation' | Fox News https://t.co/QRsCjkkce0 3 minutes ago

richardgurganu3

richard gurganus RT @GeraldineKestn2: Harvard Law professor sues New York Times alleging 'clickbait defamation' https://t.co/VYQ231vcMD 3 minutes ago

manjusrii

Belinda Barnet Lessig has always been one of my fave authors: Remix, Code 2.0, Free Culture. He was so important to the open sour… https://t.co/8CIoOBTs3U 3 minutes ago

LucasCo33782688

Lucas Costa RT @realDailyWire: Harvard Professor Sues New York Times Over Epstein Story; NYT Responds https://t.co/ZyhpA9VOEz https://t.co/VgmNcUbv2q 3 minutes ago

KerGivrTBI4Life

❌ Proud to b an American ❌ Harvard Law professor sues New York Times alleging 'clickbait defamation' | Fox News https://t.co/QRsCjkkce0 4 minutes ago

mathewsjw

mathewsjw Harvard (not Dershowitz) Professor Lawrence Lessig Sues New York Times for Defaming With Epstein Story https://t.co/PPelosMxbb 10 minutes ago

bautistaangeles

A Angeles bautt Harvard Law professor sues New York Times alleging 'clickbait defamation' https://t.co/dVSPXp7rFc 14 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.