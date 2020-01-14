Global  

Russians Hacked Ukrainian Gas Company at Center of Impeachment.

WorldNews Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Russians Hacked Ukrainian Gas Company at Center of Impeachment.With President Trump facing an impeachment trial over his efforts to pressure Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr. and his son Hunter Biden, Russian military hackers have been boring into the...
Recent related news from verified sources

Russians hacked Burisma Holdings in early November, US cybersecurity company says

A U.S. cybersecurity company says Russian military agents successfully hacked the Ukrainian gas company at the center of the scandal that led to President Donald...
FOXNews.com

NYT: Experts find evidence Russians hacked Ukrainian gas company

Any relationship between former Vice President Joe Biden, his son and the Ukrainian gas company Burisma has become a central figure in the 2020 election campaign...
engadget

