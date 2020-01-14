Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Mark Hamill quits Facebook, citing patriotism as a reason

WorldNews Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Mark Hamill quits Facebook, citing patriotism as a reasonHe’s turning off his R-2 unit and following his instincts. Mark Hamill, who famously played Luke...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Mark Hamill Hints That Harry Styles May Make A Cameo In The Star Wars [Video]Mark Hamill Hints That Harry Styles May Make A Cameo In The Star Wars

Mark Hamill got everyone's attention when he dropped a big hint about the new "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker". According to Hamill, pop star Harry Styles may make a cameo in the movie. CNN reports..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:33Published

10 Greatest Celebrity Guest Spots on 'The Simpsons' [Video]10 Greatest Celebrity Guest Spots on 'The Simpsons'

10 Greatest Celebrity Guest Spots on 'The Simpsons'. With a total of 672 episodes, ‘The Simpsons’ is the longest-running American sitcom and longest-running scripted primetime television series in..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:21Published


Recent related news from verified sources

'Star Wars' star Mark Hamill just announced that he's deleting his Facebook account: 'I'll sleep better at night'

'Star Wars' star Mark Hamill just announced that he's deleting his Facebook account: 'I'll sleep better at night'· Mark Hamill announced he would delete his Facebook account in a tweet on Sunday. · The "Star Wars" star said he was protesting Facebook's decision to...
Business Insider Also reported by •MashableUSATODAY.comSify

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MiddleAmericaMS

MiddleAmericaMS RT @AFP: "Luke Skywalker" quits Facebook for its refusal to require political ads be honest. "So disappointed that #MarkZuckerberg values… 51 seconds ago

Itz_ivan_peekin

Elijah Kingston RT @ABC: "I'll sleep better at night," Hamill writes. https://t.co/wIRuxAn9nZ 6 minutes ago

maNkomo16

Dr Tammi “Luke Skywalker” quits Facebook for its refusal to require political ads be honest. “So disappointed that… https://t.co/ftEGpWnLtC 11 minutes ago

sungod_ess

sungod Mark Hamill quits Facebook, accusing Mark Zuckerberg of valuing 'profits over truthfulness' - ABC News - via @ABC https://t.co/qViIIl3sWC 18 minutes ago

eric_housley

Eric Housley 🇺🇸 #ADOS Indianapolis IN, Mark Hamill quits Facebook, accusing Mark Zuckerberg of valuing 'profits over truthfulness' - ABC News - via @ABC https://t.co/4XpoRmRA4I 19 minutes ago

AnalyticaGlobal

Global Analytica "I'll sleep better at night," Hamill writes. https://t.co/Bv0Ivi0OUj 26 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.