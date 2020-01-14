Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Sania Mirza enters women’s doubles quarterfinals of Hobart International

Hindu Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Returning to the court after two years, Sania Mirza and Nadia Kichenok prevailed 2-6 7-6 (3) 10-3 over Oksana Kalashnikova and Miyu Kato lasting one hour and 41 minutes
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Sania Mirza enters women's doubles semifinals of Hobart International

*Hobart:* Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza's comeback from maternity leave continued to be a success as she entered the women's doubles semifinals of the Hobart...
Mid-Day Also reported by •HinduSifyDNAZee News

Sania Mirza makes winning return in Hobart, enters quarter-finals

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza on Tuesday made a winning comeback to WTA circuit as she advanced to the quarter-finals of the women's doubles event at the Hobart...
Sify Also reported by •Zee NewsSeattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Sutathu

Sutathu - World News Sania Mirza enters women's doubles final in Hobart International https://t.co/Nesljy5FTV 1 day ago

IndiaNews777

IndiaNews Sania Mirza Enters Hobart International Women’s Doubles Final https://t.co/IfDvYztlPr :Auto pickup by wikyou 2 days ago

TheQuint

The Quint While Sania and Kichenok had to fight hard in the opening set, the second set was a cakewalk for the combination. https://t.co/CssUE64HNI 2 days ago

IndiaTodayFLASH

IndiaTodayFLASH RT @ITGDsports: #SaniaMirza continues dream comeback with women's doubles final entry at Hobart International https://t.co/JXKq8Dd3Uo 2 days ago

thenewspick2

thenewspick Sania Mirza enters women’s doubles final at Hobart International on comeback https://t.co/JJAe9l0LEY https://t.co/k8x3BVtVMF 2 days ago

ITGDsports

India Today Sports #SaniaMirza continues dream comeback with women's doubles final entry at Hobart International https://t.co/JXKq8Dd3Uo 2 days ago

Sutathu

Sutathu - World News Sania Mirza enters women's doubles semis in Hobart International https://t.co/6W0hQAYw1D 2 days ago

dna

DNA Hobart International: #SaniaMirza enters women’s doubles semifinals after comeback from maternity https://t.co/b4thDPQo27 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.