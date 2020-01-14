Global  

Joe Burrow caps perfect season by leading LSU to national title, 42-25 over Clemson

Seattle Times Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Joe Burrow threw five touchdown passes, ran for another score and finished off one of the most accomplished seasons in college football by leading the Tigers to a 42-25 victory.
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Clemson vs. LSU: College Football National Championship Preview

Clemson vs. LSU: College Football National Championship Preview 01:50

 Clemson vs. LSU: College Football National Championship Preview The college football season will culminate in a showdown at Mercedes Benz Superdome in New Orleans between the nation's two unbeaten teams. The Clemson Tigers (14-0) enter the game as a slight underdog, despite being the reigning...

Recent related news from verified sources

Way-Too-Early Top 25: Where do LSU, Clemson land?

It's never too early to take a look at the top 25 for next season, right? Right. Here's our first take on next season after LSU wrapped up its national title.
ESPN

National championship 2020: Five keys to LSU beating Clemson and winning the college football title

Will the Bayou Bengals complete a perfect season and win their first national title since 2007?
CBS Sports Also reported by •FOX SportsMediaite

Tweets about this

robinsportsnews

Sports News & Videos "Joe Burrow caps perfect season with 6 TDs in CFP National Championship | College Football Highlights" #SportsVideo… https://t.co/VMXnGNaLvG 1 hour ago

Italiajin21

HIDE ღ❤ღ꒰･‿･๑꒱㌰㌰official Joe Burrow caps perfect season with 6 TDs in CFP National Championship |... https://t.co/ai2hYhE2OG 1 hour ago

Penywell54

ISADORE PENNYWELL II Burrow caps perfect season with 6 TDs - via @ESPN App https://t.co/h9Ll7b19CB 2 hours ago

