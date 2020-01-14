Joe Burrow caps perfect season by leading LSU to national title, 42-25 over Clemson
Tuesday, 14 January 2020 () Joe Burrow threw five touchdown passes, ran for another score and finished off one of the most accomplished seasons in college football by leading the Tigers to a 42-25 victory.
