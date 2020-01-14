President Trump Gets Big Cheers at College Football Title Game

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources The College Football Playoff Field Is Set The College Football Playoff Field Is Set. The final College Football Playoff rankings were released on Sunday afternoon. No. 1 LSU will play No. 4 Oklahoma in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:40Published on December 9, 2019 Wisconsin Badgers dominate Minnesota Golden Gophers to earn trip to Big Ten title game The victory secures not only Paul Bunyan’s Axe for the Badgers, but also the Big Ten West Division title and a berth into next week’s Big Ten Championship Game. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 02:08Published on December 1, 2019

Recent related news from verified sources Trump to become fan in chief at college football title game WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump will turn sports fan for an evening as he watches No. 1 Louisiana State University and No. 3 Clemson battle it out in...

Seattle Times 12 hours ago



Trump to become fan in chief at college football title game Trump to become fan in chief at college football title game

FOX Sports 12 hours ago





Tweets about this