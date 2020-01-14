Global  

It’s halftime in the NBA, and time to look at some trends

Seattle Times Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
It’s halftime. The midway point of the NBA regular season arrives this week — there are 1,230 games between October and April, and after Thursday night’s slate goes into the books 618 games will have been played with 612 left to go. Making statistical judgments after a few games, or even a few weeks, isn’t […]
