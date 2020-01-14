Global  

Tomic eliminated from Australian Open qualifying

The Age Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Bernard Tomic’s hope of resurrecting his tennis career at the Australian Open are in tatters after his first-round exit in qualifying in smoky conditions at Melbourne Park.
