Michael Debabrata Patra appointed as the new RBI deputy governor

Hindu Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Michael Debabrata Patra is likely to retain the monetary policy department, which was previously handled by Viral V Acharya, as the deputy governor
High inflation, low growth await new RBI Dy Guv (2nd Lead)

New Delhi, Jan 14 (IANS) The central government on Tuesday appointed Michael Debabrata Patra as the new RBI Deputy Governor who will also steer the Monetary...
Sify

India appoints Michael Patra as RBI deputy governor

India's government appointed career central banker Michael Patra as one of the Reserve Bank of India's four deputy governors for a three-year term, it said in a...
Reuters India Also reported by •Sify

